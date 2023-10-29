On October 14, stargazers and astronomers were treated to a mesmerizing celestial event known as the ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse, this phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, but does not completely cover the star due to its farther position from Earth.

Recently, researchers at the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Centre for Solar-Terrestrial Research (NJIT-CSTR) captured the solar eclipse in a groundbreaking way, shedding new light on this mesmerizing event. Using the cutting-edge Owens Valley Radio Observatory Long Wavelength Array (OVRO-LWA), the team was able to measure radio wavelengths between 20 and 88 megahertz (MHz) to create a unique image of the eclipse.

In the images and video captured by NJIT-CSTR, the moon’s location is depicted by dotted lines, while the solid lines represent the visible part of the sun. What makes this observation truly remarkable is the revelation of the radio waves extending beyond the sun’s edge, emitted from its corona, which creates a captivating ‘ring of fire’ effect.

NJIT-CSTR associate professor of physics, Bin Chen, expressed awe at the level of detail captured through radio observations. He mentioned that although their observatory site in California did not fall within the belt to witness the annular eclipse, they were able to “see” the event unfold through radio waves. This unique opportunity allowed scientists to study the Sun’s extended corona with unrivaled resolution, utilizing the moon’s limb as a moving “knife edge” to enhance the angular resolution.

What’s more fascinating is that this novel approach presents a much larger solar disk compared to its visible counterpart, thanks to the sensitivity of radio wavelengths to the extended solar corona. With this breakthrough, astronomers can delve further into understanding the intricate dynamics of solar eclipses and expand their knowledge of the Sun’s corona.

OFTAJ DEMANDOJ:

Q: What is an annular solar eclipse?

A: An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun while it is at its farthest point from Earth. The Moon appears smaller than the Sun and does not fully cover it, resulting in a characteristic ‘ring of fire’ effect.

Q: When will the next solar eclipse occur in Australia?

A: The next solar eclipses in Australia are scheduled for July 22, 2028; November 25, 2030; July 13, 2037; and December 26, 2038. These eclipses will traverse different regions of the country, offering unique viewing opportunities for enthusiasts.