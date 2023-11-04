NASA is embarking on an exciting venture to commercialize lunar missions through its Artemis program. A significant milestone in space exploration is set to take place in early 2024, as the United States prepares for its first commercial robotic landing on the Moon’s surface as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

Leading the charge in this groundbreaking initiative is Astrobotic, a key player in the commercial lunar mission landscape. Their Peregrine lander will be launched from Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida, riding atop the innovative Vulcan rocket developed by the United Launch Alliance (ULA). This historic event not only marks the first commercial landing but also the debut launch of ULA’s state-of-the-art Vulcan rocket, which promises to redefine space exploration capabilities.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One is dedicated to assisting NASA in advancing their understanding of the Moon and developing essential capabilities for future Artemis missions, ultimately paving the way for human exploration of the lunar surface. Packed with a variety of NASA and commercial payloads, this mission will enable crucial experiments, technology tests, and demonstrations.

The media is invited to have a front-row seat to witness this groundbreaking mission, with prelaunch and launch activities taking place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Journalists from both the United States and international outlets will have the opportunity to attend this momentous occasion, although media accreditation is necessary. To apply for media accreditation and for more information, interested parties can visit NASA’s official website at media.ksc.nasa.gov. Confirmation emails will be sent to credentialed media upon approval.

Collaborating with Astrobotic and other partners, NASA underscores its commitment to establishing a regular cadence of lunar payload deliveries. These missions play a vital role in gathering invaluable data and insights that contribute to our overall lunar knowledge, paving the way for safe and successful crewed Artemis missions in the near future.

As NASA sets its sights on this ambitious commercial robotic mission to the Moon, we are propelled into a new era of lunar exploration, one that reaffirms our commitment to expanding humanity’s understanding of the cosmos.

Oftaj Demandoj

1. What is the purpose of NASA’s commercial robotic mission to the Moon?

NASA’s commercial robotic mission aims to advance our understanding of the Moon and develop critical capabilities necessary for future human exploration through the Artemis program. The mission will involve experiments, technology tests, and demonstrations—contributing to scientific knowledge and paving the way for crewed missions.

2. When is the first commercial robotic landing on the Moon scheduled to occur?

The landing is scheduled to occur in early 2024—marking a significant milestone in lunar exploration.

3. Which company will carry out the mission, and what rocket will be used?

Astrobotic, in collaboration with United Launch Alliance (ULA), will carry out the commercial lunar mission. The mission will be launched aboard ULA’s Vulcan rocket—marking the inaugural flight of this innovative launch vehicle.

4. Where can the media receive more information and apply for accreditation?

Media personnel can visit NASA’s official website at media.ksc.nasa.gov to apply for accreditation and obtain detailed information about the mission.

5. What is the ultimate goal of this commercial robotic mission?

The goal of the mission is to enhance NASA’s knowledge of the Moon, conduct experiments, test new technologies, and demonstrate capabilities necessary for future crewed missions to the lunar surface under the Artemis program.