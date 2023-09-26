Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Artefarita Inteligenteco Detektas Biologiajn Signalojn en Antikvaj Specimenoj kun 90% Precizeco

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 26, 2023
Artefarita Inteligenteco Detektas Biologiajn Signalojn en Antikvaj Specimenoj kun 90% Precizeco

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) method that can detect subtle differences in molecular patterns indicative of biological signals in ancient samples. This breakthrough brings hope for the detection of life on other planets. The AI system, which was trained using 134 samples, successfully identified biotic samples and distinguished them from abiotic systems with 90% accuracy.

The researchers believe that the chemistry of life differs fundamentally from that of inanimate matter, and that there are “chemical rules of life” that influence the diversity and distribution of biomolecules. By deducing these rules, scientists can detect subtle signs of life on other worlds. The AI method relies on the idea that biomolecules retain information about the chemical processes that produced them. Therefore, if life exists on other planets, it is likely to exhibit similar distinctive patterns that can be quantified using AI.

This new method has the potential to be embedded in the sensors of future robotic space explorers, such as landers and rovers on the moon and Mars. It could also be used on spacecraft that orbit potentially habitable worlds like Enceladus and Europa. Detecting signs of life on other planets is a complex task, as organic molecules indicative of life degrade over time.

In addition to its potential for extraterrestrial exploration, the AI method can be used to study ancient samples on Earth. For example, it can be employed to analyze the 3.5 billion-year-old rocks in Western Australia, which are thought to hold the world’s oldest fossils. The presence of bacteria in these rocks would suggest that life thrived on Earth much earlier than previously believed.

This research offers exciting possibilities for the field of astrobiology. By combining artificial intelligence with advanced sensors, scientists may be one step closer to solving the age-old question: are we alone in the universe?

fontoj:
– Procedoj de la Nacia Akademio de Sciencoj
– NASA

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Scienca Instrumento sur Chandrayaan-3-Modulo sendas Sufiĉajn Datumojn por Estonta Eksoplaneta Studo

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades por Vikram Lander kaj Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

JWST-Observoj Sugestas Stelan Poluadon Enmiksiĝantan kun Mezuradoj de TRAPPIST-1b Eksoplanedo

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Scienca Instrumento sur Chandrayaan-3-Modulo sendas Sufiĉajn Datumojn por Estonta Eksoplaneta Studo

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades por Vikram Lander kaj Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

JWST-Observoj Sugestas Stelan Poluadon Enmiksiĝantan kun Mezuradoj de TRAPPIST-1b Eksoplanedo

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Alia Proksima Voko: Asteroido 2023 SW6 Alproksimiĝas al la Tero

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj