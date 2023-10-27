Nova Flyby Rivelas Sciojn pri Lucy Mission kaj Testing Groundbreaking Tracking System

NASA’s Lucy mission, which aims to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, is quickly approaching its first flyby on November 1st. The spacecraft will zip past the small main-belt asteroid, 152830 Dinkinesh, coming within just 300 miles of its surface. This flyby will not only provide valuable scientific data about Dinkinesh but also act as a critical test for Lucy’s innovative Terminal Tracking System.

Since Lucy is a flyby-only mission and won’t enter orbit around any of its targets, precise position tracking is crucial. Ground-based observations have limitations in pinpointing the exact position of small asteroids, and uncertainties can reach up to 100 miles. To overcome this challenge, Lucy is equipped with the Terminal Tracking System, consisting of cameras that image the targets as the spacecraft approaches. This real-time position information allows the instruments to autonomously collect data at the optimal moment and ensure continuous focus on the asteroid during the flyby.

Dinkinesh presents a unique opportunity to test the Terminal Tracking System. This tiny asteroid is significantly smaller than Lucy’s other planned targets, providing only minutes of lead-up time for image capture and position determination. During the flyby, Lucy will reach speeds of 10,000 mph, making Dinkinesh the smallest main-belt world ever imaged up close by a spacecraft.

The exploration of Dinkinesh holds significant scientific value beyond testing the tracking system. Its shape will offer insights into whether near-Earth asteroids, which originate from the main belt, undergo significant changes once they enter near-Earth space. This information will aid in understanding the dynamics and evolution of these celestial bodies.

Following the Dinkinesh flyby, Lucy will continue its mission, including an Earth flyby in December 2022 and subsequent flybys of various asteroids, including the main-belt asteroid 52246 Donaldjohanson in April 2025. The spacecraft’s remaining eight targets are Jupiter Trojans, two of which have satellites that will also be studied.

This successful flyby and tracking system test mark significant progress for the Lucy mission, bringing us closer to unlocking the secrets of Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids and expanding our understanding of our solar system’s history.

Oftaj Demandoj (Demandoj)

1. What is the mission of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft?

2. How does the Terminal Tracking System work?

3. What insights can we gain from the Dinkinesh flyby?

4. What are the future plans for the Lucy mission?

5. How will the Lucy mission contribute to our knowledge of the solar system?

