Astronomoj malkaŝas rimarkindan sistemon Kepler-385 kun unikaj planedaj karakterizaĵoj

Astronomers have made an exciting discovery through the meticulous analysis of data from NASA’s retired Kepler space telescope. In a statement released by the space agency, it was disclosed that a scorching seven-planet system, named Kepler-385, has been unveiled. This newly discovered system stands out for its unique characteristics, setting it apart from our immediate cosmic neighbors.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Kepler-385 is that all seven planets in the system are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. This places them in a relatively rare category in the universe, making them extraordinary celestial bodies. The intense heat emitted by their host star surpasses that received by any other planets or celestial bodies within our own solar system.

According to experts, two of the planets, found closer to the star, are likely composed predominantly of rock and could possess thin atmospheres. In contrast, the five outer planets, significantly larger in size, are anticipated to have thick atmospheres enveloping them. Each of these planets boasts a radius approximately twice that of Earth.

The unveiling of the Kepler-385 system is a notable milestone in the latest Kepler catalog, which encompasses almost 4,400 planet candidates. Within this catalog, researchers have identified over 700 multi-planet systems, further expanding our knowledge and understanding of exoplanets.

Dr. Jack Lissauer, the lead author of the catalog and a research scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center, expressed his enthusiasm about the findings, stating, “We’ve assembled the most accurate list of Kepler planet candidates and their properties to date.” This catalog will provide astronomers with valuable insights into the characteristics of exoplanets.

The Kepler mission plays a pivotal role in our quest to explore and comprehend the vast universe, and it has been instrumental in the discovery of a significant portion of known exoplanets. With this new catalog, scientists will have access to invaluable information that will deepen our understanding of these captivating celestial bodies.

