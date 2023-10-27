Malkaŝante la Misterajn Nubojn de Jupitero

The enigmatic allure of planet Jupiter continues to captivate scientists and space enthusiasts alike. Recently, NASA’s Juno mission unveiled a mesmerizing image of the gas giant’s northern regions, leaving viewers intrigued. On September 7, during its 54th close flyby, the Juno spacecraft managed to capture an extraordinary sight known as Jet N7.

The image showcases immense turbulent clouds and swirling storms, coincidentally resembling a ghostly face along Jupiter’s terminator – the line dividing day from night on the planet. It’s as if Halloween decided to visit the gas giant a little early this year. These eerie formations, caught on camera by citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov when Juno was approximately 2,400 miles above Jupiter, have triggered a fascinating psychological effect known as pareidolia. Named after the tendency of observers to perceive patterns or faces in seemingly random structures, pareidolia has long intrigued scientists and artists alike.

While this may seem like a unique phenomenon, it is not the first time NASA has captured an image of what appears to be a face on a celestial body. In 1976, the famous “Face on Mars” photo caused a stir among space enthusiasts. However, subsequent investigations by NASA’s Viking 1 spacecraft revealed that the face was merely an optical illusion caused by the natural geological features of the Red Planet.

Juno, NASA’s remarkable space probe, continues to orbit Jupiter and unravel its mysteries. Launched in August 2011, Juno is equipped to measure Jupiter’s composition, gravitational field, magnetic field, and polar magnetosphere. Its mission extends to investigating the planet’s formation, including the presence of a rocky core. Juno also explores Jupiter’s atmospheric properties such as water content, mass distribution, and the formidable winds that can reach speeds of up to 620 km/h.

As we continue to marvel at the awe-inspiring images Juno provides, we’re reminded once again of the vast wonders our universe holds. With each close flyby, Juno’s revelations fuel our curiosity and deepen our understanding of the enigmatic gas giant.

What did NASA’s Juno mission capture?

NASA’s Juno mission captured an image of Jupiter’s northern regions known as Jet N7, featuring turbulent clouds and storm formations resembling a ghostly face.

Kio estas pareidolio?

Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon that causes observers to perceive faces or patterns in random structures.

Has NASA captured similar images before?

Yes, in 1976, NASA captured the famous “Face on Mars” photo, which was later discovered to be an optical illusion caused by natural geological features on the planet.

What is Juno’s mission?

Juno is a NASA space probe orbiting Jupiter. It measures Jupiter’s composition, gravitational field, magnetic field, and polar magnetosphere, while also seeking clues about the planet’s formation, atmospheric properties, and more.