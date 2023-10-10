Urba Vivo

scienco

NASA kaj SpaceX Kunlaboras pri Serio de Pezaj Misioj de Falcon

Oct 10, 2023
NASA has reserved five launches on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket for a series of robotic space missions over the next few years. The first of these missions is the launch of the Psyche asteroid explorer, scheduled for Thursday. NASA launch director Tim Dunn stated that SpaceX’s manifest of previous Falcon Heavy launches has been beneficial in preparing for the Psyche mission. Overall, there are up to 10 Falcon Heavy missions contracted with SpaceX, with five of them being firm contracts with NASA’s Launch Services Program. One notable mission is the Europa Clipper, a $5 billion mission led by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to explore Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. Additionally, the US Space Force and Astrobotic have also booked Falcon Heavy flights for commercial purposes, including lunar landers and resupply missions to the Gateway lunar station.

Despite competition from NASA’s Space Launch System and SpaceX’s Starship mega-rocket, the Falcon Heavy remains the world’s most powerful operational commercial rocket. With a payload capacity of nearly 64 metric tons, it outmatches any other rocket currently available to NASA. While new rockets like United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan and Blue Origin’s New Glenn are expected to come close in terms of lift capability, they are still unproven. The Falcon Heavy has a successful track record with seven launches completed since its inaugural launch in 2018. SpaceX has also been praised by NASA for pushing the boundaries of the industry and engaging in analytical and engineering collaboration. The Falcon Heavy was recently certified by NASA to launch the agency’s most expensive robotic missions.

Overall, the collaboration between NASA and SpaceX is driving demand for nine out of the ten Falcon Heavy missions currently in SpaceX’s backlog. Dunn expressed his appreciation for SpaceX’s capabilities and hoped that SpaceX would value NASA’s analytical and engineering rigor in their partnership.

