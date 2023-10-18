Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

NASA Kaptas Bildon de Stelaj Eksplodaj Restaĵoj

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 18, 2023
NASA Kaptas Bildon de Stelaj Eksplodaj Restaĵoj

NASA recently shared an intriguing image of the wispy remnants of a massive stellar explosion that occurred thousands of years ago. Captured in ultraviolet by the Galaxy Evolution Explorer (GALEX), these remnants are located 1,500 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus.

The original explosion was so powerful that it would have been clearly visible from Earth with the naked eye. The gas and dust visible in the image have been heated by the shockwave from the supernova, which continues to expand outward.

GALEX, which was launched by NASA in 2003, has played a crucial role in the study of the early universe’s evolution, star formation, and observations of black holes. The telescope’s ability to observe in ultraviolet wavelengths has provided scientists with valuable insights into these phenomena.

The image shared by NASA showcases the beautiful and intricate details of the remnants left behind by the explosion. By studying these remnants, scientists can gain a better understanding of the processes that occur during stellar explosions and the subsequent dispersal of elements into the surrounding space.

This discovery serves as a testament to the importance of space exploration and the continuous quest for knowledge about the cosmos. NASA’s ongoing efforts to unravel the mysteries of the universe through groundbreaking missions and cutting-edge technology continue to inspire and captivate people around the world.

fontoj:
– NASA

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Kuketoj kaj Privateca Politiko: Gvidilo por Kompreni Interreta Datuma Kolekto

Oct 19, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Aŭstralianoj Preparas por Spektakla Orionida Meteora Pluvo

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

Meteor Explosion Starles Loĝantojn en la Nordoriento de Melburno

Oct 19, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Kuketoj kaj Privateca Politiko: Gvidilo por Kompreni Interreta Datuma Kolekto

Oct 19, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Aŭstralianoj Preparas por Spektakla Orionida Meteora Pluvo

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Meteor Explosion Starles Loĝantojn en la Nordoriento de Melburno

Oct 19, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Malkaŝante la Geologiajn Misterojn de la Tero: Esplorante 8 Fascinajn Efiko-Kraterojn

Oct 19, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj