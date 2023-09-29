NASA Lanĉas Space Tech Catalyst Prize por Kreski Engaĝiĝon kaj Diversecon

NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) has introduced a new initiative aimed at expanding its network of researchers and fostering effective engagement approaches within its Early-Stage Innovations and Partnerships (ESIP) portfolio. The NASA Space Tech Catalyst Prize seeks to recognize individuals and organizations that have successfully engaged underrepresented and diverse space technology innovators, researchers, technologists, and entrepreneurs.

The goal of this initiative is to enhance outreach efforts, reduce barriers to entry, and attract high-quality proposals from a diverse pool of researchers. By promoting diversity, NASA hopes to drive innovation in space technology, leading to better research, deeper discoveries, and achievements in human spaceflight.

The winners of the prize will receive $25,000 each, and the cohort of winners will be invited to an in-person event at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. During this event, NASA aims to learn industry best practices for engaging and building a diverse community of space technology professionals. This knowledge will inform future NASA plans and foster partnership potential.

The prize is open to individuals, teachers, mentors, universities, non-profits, businesses, and other organizations. Interested applicants are required to register and fill out a submission form on the competition website. They must also provide references and submit a short video explaining their current engagement approaches, barriers they have addressed, and how NASA’s investment will further their work.

The agency is looking to create a network of NASA space technology champions who will bring funding opportunities to their communities and new ideas to NASA. By collaborating with individuals and organizations already engaged with underrepresented groups, NASA hopes to improve its future engagement and capacity-building efforts.

Interested individuals and organizations can register online by February 8, 2024, and must submit their applications by February 22, 2024.

Fonto: NASA

Difinoj:

– Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD): The organization within NASA responsible for developing transformative space technologies.

– Early-Stage Innovations and Partnerships (ESIP): A portfolio under STMD that supports and advances early-stage research and development in space technology.

fontoj:

– NASA: www.spacetechcatalystprize.org