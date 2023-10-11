Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

NASA kaj SpaceX Preparas por Misio al Asteroido Psyche 16

ByRoberto Andreo

Oct 11, 2023
NASA kaj SpaceX Preparas por Misio al Asteroido Psyche 16

NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are joining forces for a groundbreaking mission to the asteroid Psyche 16. This mission holds the potential to uncover crucial information about the origins of our solar system. Additionally, the asteroid is believed to contain enough metal to make every person on Earth a billionaire.

The spacecraft, called Psyche, is scheduled to launch from the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will travel to the asteroid located on the far edge of the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. However, unlike previous missions, Psyche will not return to Earth.

Once it arrives, the satellite will investigate material from the asteroid that has been around since the early days of our solar system. This presents a unique opportunity for scientists to study the metal asteroid and gain insights into the formation of planets like Earth.

However, bringing the asteroid back to Earth is not currently technologically feasible. Furthermore, attempts to put it into a stable orbit could have catastrophic consequences.

The spacecraft will reach its destination in August 2029 after a gravity-assisted slingshot maneuver around Mars in 2026. During the mission, Psyche will orbit the asteroid at an astounding speed of 430 miles per hour, using Nasa’s cutting-edge ‘hall-effect thrusters’ to maintain its position.

The mission will be divided into five phases, each utilizing different instruments to study the asteroid from various distances. Of particular interest to scientists is a 173-mile-wide impact site on the asteroid. This impact site could provide valuable information about planet formation and replace the inaccessible iron core of Earth.

Overall, the mission to Psyche 16 represents a significant leap forward in our understanding of the solar system’s beginnings. By studying this metal-rich asteroid, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the formation of our own planet and others like it.

Source: Irish Sun, Arizona State University researchers

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Virinoj Preferas Fizikan Forton en Mallongdaŭraj Rilatoj, Sed Filigan Humuron por Longdaŭra Sukceso

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Gvidilo al Sekure Vidado kaj Foto de la Anula Suna Eklipso

Oct 13, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Satelitoj en Spaco: Minaco al Radio-Astronomio kaj Nia Ligo al la Kosmo

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Virinoj Preferas Fizikan Forton en Mallongdaŭraj Rilatoj, Sed Filigan Humuron por Longdaŭra Sukceso

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Gvidilo al Sekure Vidado kaj Foto de la Anula Suna Eklipso

Oct 13, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Satelitoj en Spaco: Minaco al Radio-Astronomio kaj Nia Ligo al la Kosmo

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Fluoresko uzata por mezuri stresnivelojn en sojfaboj eksponitaj al ozono

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj