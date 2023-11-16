NASA Anoncas Gvidajn Ŝanĝojn kaj Promociojn ĉe Ĉefsidejo

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has recently announced important changes in leadership roles at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Jim Free, who currently serves as the associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD), has been promoted to the position of associate administrator for the agency. This promotion will take effect when Bob Cabana, the current associate administrator, retires on December 31.

According to Administrator Nelson, Free’s extensive experience and expertise will provide valuable guidance and perspective to the leadership team. With more than 18,000 employees and an annual budget of over $25 billion, Free will serve as the agency’s chief operating officer and also lead the agency’s 10 center directors and five mission directorate associate administrators.

Catherine Koerner, currently the deputy associate administrator for ESDMD, will succeed Jim Free as the next head of the mission directorate. Koerner’s leadership experience in establishing and defining future space exploration architectures, as well as overseeing the development of deep space transportation systems, has prepared her for this new role.

The promotion of Jim Free to the position of associate administrator makes him the third highest-ranking executive at NASA and the highest-ranking civil servant. In his new role, he will serve as a senior advisor to Administrator Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy.

OFTAJ DEMANDOJ:

Q: Who has been promoted in NASA’s leadership?

A: Jim Free has been promoted to associate administrator, and Catherine Koerner will assume the position of head of the mission directorate.

Q: What will Jim Free’s new role entail?

A: Jim Free will become NASA’s third highest-ranking executive and will serve as a senior advisor to the NASA administrator and deputy administrator. He will also lead the agency’s center directors and mission directorate associate administrators.

Q: Who will succeed Jim Free as the head of the mission directorate?

A: Catherine Koerner will succeed Jim Free as the head of the mission directorate.

Q: What is Catherine Koerner’s background?

A: Catherine Koerner has experience in establishing and defining space exploration architectures and overseeing the development of deep space transportation systems. She has previously served as the deputy associate administrator for ESDMD.

Q: When will the leadership changes take effect?

A: The changes will take effect on December 31, when Bob Cabana, the current associate administrator, retires.