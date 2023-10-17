NASA Prokrastas Kosmopromenadon Post Malvarmiga Liko sur Internacia Kosmostacio

NASA officials have decided to postpone one of the scheduled spacewalks in response to a recent coolant leak on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS). Originally planned for Thursday, October 19, the spacewalk will now take place at a later date in 2023 as both NASA and Russia’s federal space agency, Roscosmos, continue to investigate the cause of the leak.

The coolant used on the ISS is ammonia, which requires extra decontamination procedures if astronauts in spacesuits are in close proximity. The leak in Russia’s Nauka science module occurred on October 9 but stopped on the same day. This marks the third time in the past year that Russian ISS equipment has experienced an ammonia leak.

Roscosmos is planning its own spacewalk on October 25 to closely examine a 13-year-old relocated radiator on the Rassvet module, which appears to be the source of the latest leak. While the coolant is not toxic or hazardous to the crew, experts are working to prevent any small traces of the substance from entering internal systems and causing equipment degradation over time.

NASA’s postponed spacewalk is aimed at conducting minor maintenance tasks. Astronauts Loral O’Hara from NASA and Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency will collect samples from the exterior of the ISS to search for microorganisms and replace a high-definition camera, among other duties. The exact date for this work will be determined later.

Fortunately, the second spacewalk scheduled by NASA, an all-woman spacewalk on October 30, is still planned to proceed as scheduled. O’Hara will be joined by NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli to remove a faulty electronics box and replace a bearing needed for one of the station’s solar arrays.

According to Russia, the previous two ammonia leaks on the ISS were caused by micrometeoroid strikes. In December 2022, the first leak was so severe that the crew of a Soyuz spacecraft had to be reassigned to a replacement Soyuz. It took several spacecraft shipments to fix the issue, resulting in the astronauts staying on the ISS for a year instead of the intended six months. In February 2023, a Russian Progress spacecraft for cargo also experienced its own ammonia leak.

fontoj:

– NASA officials blog post