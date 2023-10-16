Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

Junaj Steloj Trovitaj Proksime de la Centra Nigra Truo de Lakta Vojo, Spitante Atendojn

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
The discovery of a cluster of young stars near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way has puzzled astronomers for decades. According to a recent study, these young stars, known as IRS13, are only about 100,000 years old, much younger than expected given the inhospitable conditions near the black hole.

Researchers from the University of Cologne’s Institute of Astrophysics have been studying IRS13 to unravel the mystery of how these young stars formed in such a forbidding environment. They believe that the stars may have initially been located in the galactic suburbs before migrating closer to the galactic center and being trapped by the black hole’s gravitational pull.

As the IRS13 cluster was pulled in, it created a bow shock, which is a gathering of material resulting from its passage through the interstellar medium. This bow shock then stimulated the formation of more stars, contributing to the presence of young emerging stars in the cluster.

The James Webb Space Telescope has also observed the galactic center and detected signs of water ice near IRS13. This serves as further evidence of the presence of dusty, newly-forming stars in the region. Astronomers hope that future observations from the JWST will provide additional insights into IRS13, helping to solve the mystery of the young stars in the Milky Way’s core.

fontoj:
– La Astronomia Revuo

