Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

La Ŝrumpiĝo de Merkuro Daŭras, Laŭ Nova Esploro

ByRoberto Andreo

Oct 14, 2023
La Ŝrumpiĝo de Merkuro Daŭras, Laŭ Nova Esploro

A recent study based on distinctive features observed on Mercury’s surface suggests that the planet is still shrinking, contrary to its scorching exterior. Despite the searing heat on Mercury’s surface, much of the interior remains cold. Unlike other planets, Mercury’s material is not a good conductor of heat, and as a result, the heat from the Sun doesn’t reach its core.

According to high school chemistry, when temperature decreases, volume decreases. This principle applies to planets as well. As the interior temperature of Mercury drops, its volume decreases, causing it to shrink. This phenomenon has been known for years, but there has been ongoing debate surrounding whether the process is ongoing.

A geological feature known as “thrust faults” has added to the uncertainty. These faults push one piece of terrain over another, resulting in lobate scarps on Mercury’s surface. These scarps have helped in estimating that Mercury has shrunk by approximately 7 km. However, they do not provide insight into the duration of this process.

So how can we determine if Mercury is still shrinking? A graduate student named Ben Man turned to another feature called a “graben” – a strip of ground between two parallel fault lines. Grabens are smaller in size compared to lobate scarps but can help in accurate dating through a technique called impact gardening. The blurriness of the features in a graben can indicate the age of the feature, assuming it is caused by dust kicked up from impacts.

After analyzing 48 scarps with graben features, Mr. Man discovered that their average age was approximately 300 million years old. This indicates that Mercury is indeed continuing to shrink on geological timescales.

The study highlights the need for further research on Mercury’s geological dynamics. The recent launch of the BeppiColombo mission in 2018, which will reach orbit around Mercury in 2025, is expected to provide higher quality data than previous missions. This in-depth data can shed more light on the planet’s extreme conditions and ongoing processes.

fontoj:

1. David Rothary – Wrinkles on Mercury’s Surface Suggest The Planet Is Still Shrinking

2. Man et al – Widespread small grabens consistent with recent tectonism on Mercury

3. UT – Mercury Shrinking: the First Rock from the Sun Contracted More than Once Thought

4. UT – How Does Mercury Compare to Earth?

Lead Image: NASA / John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory / Carnegie Institution of Washington

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

La Plej Granda Suna Ŝtormo iam ajn registrita rivelita en Nova Esplorado

Oct 14, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

NASA Rivelas Bildojn kaj Analizon de Asteroida Specimeno

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

La Unua Ekvido de Asteroida Materialo de NASA Rivelas Akvon kaj Karbonon

Oct 14, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Plej Granda Suna Ŝtormo iam ajn registrita rivelita en Nova Esplorado

Oct 14, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA Rivelas Bildojn kaj Analizon de Asteroida Specimeno

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Unua Ekvido de Asteroida Materialo de NASA Rivelas Akvon kaj Karbonon

Oct 14, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Preparante por la Anula Eklipso: Tenante Viajn Okulojn sur la Vojo

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj