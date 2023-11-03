Diversa Amaskomunikila Konsumo: Pli Nuancita Perspektivo pri Politika Polarizo

The influence of media on people’s political views in a polarized country is a topic of great interest and debate. A new study conducted by MIT scholars sheds light on this issue, highlighting the importance of measuring people’s media habits accurately before drawing any conclusions.

The researchers employed a unique methodology, combining a large online survey experiment with web-tracking data to capture participants’ real-world news consumption. While survey-based measures generally correlated with reported media preferences, the study revealed significant differences in individuals’ actual news consumption habits. This finding challenges the common assumption about the polarized nature of Americans’ media habits and calls into question the reliability of survey data when studying the effects of political media.

Lead author Chloe Wittenberg, PhD ’23, emphasizes the importance of recognizing that survey responses may not perfectly capture individuals’ media habits. The study, published in the Journal of Politics, titled ‘Media Measurement Matters: Estimating the Persuasive Effects of Partisan Media with Survey and Behavioral Data,’ underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to measuring media preferences.

The study also tackles the important distinction between stated and revealed preferences. Some scholars argue that existing polarization leads to highly partisan media consumption, while others contend that partisan media sources influence individuals to adopt more polarized views. By simultaneously measuring self-selection of media and its persuasive effects, the researchers provide valuable insights into the nuanced dynamics of diverse media consumption.

Furthermore, the study reveals variations in the persuasiveness of partisan media across different news audiences. Participants who consumed fewer news sites, relative to entertainment sites, were found to be more easily influenced by partisan media. However, there was a discrepancy between survey data and web-browsing data when it came to political slant. Survey results indicated that individuals may be open to information from ideologically opposed sources, whereas web-browsing data showed that individuals with extreme media diets are primarily persuaded by outlets aligned with their existing beliefs.

These findings highlight the significance of accurately measuring individuals’ media preferences and the need to harness real-world data for studying political media. While the study focused on education policy, the scholars acknowledge the potential for different dynamics in studies of other political issues that exhibit higher levels of polarization.

Moving forward, the researchers encourage the exploration of various measures to gain a more comprehensive understanding of media preferences. The goal is not to provide a perfect measure but rather to inspire critical thinking about how we measure these preferences in order to address the dangers of political polarization effectively.

Fonto: Novaĵoj de MIT

