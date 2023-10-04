Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

La Marsa Socio Jara Kongreso: Esplorante la Estontecon de Homa Setlejo sur Marso

ByMamfo Breŝo

Oct 4, 2023
La Marsa Socio Jara Kongreso: Esplorante la Estontecon de Homa Setlejo sur Marso

The Mars Society is gearing up for its highly anticipated 26th Annual International Mars Society Convention. This year’s convention, centered around the theme of “Mars for All,” aims to engage the public in the idea of human settlement on the Red Planet.

Taking place from October 5th to October 8th, the convention will feature esteemed speakers discussing a range of topics including current missions on Mars, analog missions, and future plans. Among the notable speakers are Teddy Tzanetos, Manager of the Mars Ingenuity Helicopter mission at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Tiffany Morgan, Deputy Director of the Mars Exploration Program at NASA; and Robert Zubrin, founder and President of The Mars Society.

While the convention will be held in-person at Arizona State University in Tempe, there is also an opportunity for virtual attendance. Online tools will allow virtual participants to submit questions to the speakers, network with fellow attendees, and view livestreams. Additionally, there will be a live demonstration of MarsVR, an open-source virtual reality platform developed by the Mars Society for research and training purposes in preparation for human missions to Mars.

This convention offers a unique opportunity for individuals interested in space exploration and the future of Mars to learn from experts in the field. With growing global interest and support for human missions to Mars, the Mars Society aims to provide accessible initiatives that allow the general public to become engaged and educated about the possibility of human settlement on the Red Planet.

fontoj:
– La Marsa Societo

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Nova Indico Subtenas Fruan Homan Setlejon en Amerikoj

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Nova Studo Montras, ke Natura Roka Veteraĝado Povas Agi kiel Signifa CO2 Fonto

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Malgrand-Skala Magnetismo Rivelas Sekretojn de la Suna Atmosfero

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Nova Indico Subtenas Fruan Homan Setlejon en Amerikoj

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Nova Studo Montras, ke Natura Roka Veteraĝado Povas Agi kiel Signifa CO2 Fonto

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Malgrand-Skala Magnetismo Rivelas Sekretojn de la Suna Atmosfero

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Neatendita Turniĝo: Fruaj Galaksioj Multe Pli Grandaj ol Atendite, Nova Studo Trovas

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj