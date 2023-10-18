Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Kvarcaj Nanokristaloj Malkovritaj en la Supra Atmosfero de Eksoplanedo

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 18, 2023
Kvarcaj Nanokristaloj Malkovritaj en la Supra Atmosfero de Eksoplanedo

A recent study using data from the James Webb Space Telescope has identified the presence of quartz nanocrystals in the upper atmosphere of the exoplanet WASP-17 b. This exoplanet, located approximately 1,324 light-years from Earth, is classified as a “puffy” hot Jupiter due to its short orbital period and extreme temperatures. The discovery of quartz in the exoplanet’s atmosphere is unique as previous observations have shown the presence of magnesium-rich silicates instead.

The quartz nanocrystals found in WASP-17 b’s atmosphere have a diameter of only 10 nanometers, significantly smaller than the quartz crystals found on Earth. The high temperature and low pressure conditions in the exoplanet’s atmosphere allow for the direct formation of solid crystals from gas, without going through a liquid phase.

WASP-17 b is also known for its retrograde orbit and its status as one of the puffiest exoplanets ever found. The planet has a mass smaller than Jupiter but a much larger volume, and its composition primarily consists of hydrogen and helium.

Researchers are still working to determine the amount of quartz in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b and the activity of the clouds. The presence of these quartz nanocrystals could provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of exoplanetary atmospheres.

This study was conducted as part of the Webb Guaranteed Time Observation program and the Deep Reconnaissance of Exoplanet Atmospheres using Multi-instrument Spectroscopy investigation. The goal of these investigations is to conduct detailed analyses of exoplanets in different classes to further our understanding of these distant worlds.

fontoj:
– La Astrofizikaj Revuaj Leteroj
– Universo Hodiaŭ

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Sciencistoj Detektas masivan "kornan" kometon direktantan al la Tero

Oct 19, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Esplorante Antikvan Koto-Lagon: Serĉante Signojn de Vivo sur Marso

Oct 19, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Kompreni Kuketojn kaj Privatecajn Politikojn

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Sciencistoj Detektas masivan "kornan" kometon direktantan al la Tero

Oct 19, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Esplorante Antikvan Koto-Lagon: Serĉante Signojn de Vivo sur Marso

Oct 19, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Kompreni Kuketojn kaj Privatecajn Politikojn

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Astronomiaj Entuziasmuloj Kunvenas por Star Party en la Hanle Dark Sky Reserve de Hindio

Oct 19, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj