Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Kosmoteleskopo James Webb Kaptas la Ŝanĝantajn Sezonojn de Saturno

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 28, 2023
Kosmoteleskopo James Webb Kaptas la Ŝanĝantajn Sezonojn de Saturno

A new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets reveals how the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured unprecedented images of Saturn’s changing seasons. Since the conclusion of NASA’s Cassini-Huygens mission in 2017, JWST has been providing valuable insights into Saturn’s atmospheric dynamics.

Using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), researchers were able to capture infrared images of Saturn’s northern hemisphere during summertime. These images allowed them to analyze the structure of Saturn’s clouds and measure the distribution of temperatures and chemicals in the atmosphere.

One of the notable findings from the images is the warming of Saturn’s north polar stratospheric vortex, a circulation pattern of gases. Previously observed during Saturn’s spring, this vortex was expected to cool and dissipate as winter approaches. The images also revealed a reversal of the airflow pattern in Saturn’s stratosphere, indicating a scarcity of hydrocarbons at northern latitudes.

The MIRI data also allowed researchers to map the distribution of several gases for the first time. Water in the troposphere and ethylene, benzene, methyl, and carbon dioxide in the stratosphere were among the gases detected. Additionally, high levels of ammonia were observed at Saturn’s equator, suggesting similarities to Jupiter’s atmospheric processes.

These findings provide valuable insights into Saturn’s late summertime in its northern hemisphere. The success of MIRI demonstrates the advanced capabilities of JWST in studying planetary dynamics. The research contributes to our understanding of planetary weather patterns and the impact of changing seasons on atmospheric conditions.

Fonto: Journal of Geophysical Research: Planedoj

fontoj:
– Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023JE007924
– Stanley, S. (2023), James Webb Space Telescope captures Saturn’s changing seasons, Eos, 104, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023EO230371

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Studo Rivelas la Efiko de Metana Biciklado en Arktaj Lagoj sur Klimata Ŝanĝo

Sep 30, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

NASA kaj SpaceX fiksas oktobran lanĉdaton por Psyche Mission

Sep 30, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

La Graveco de Administrado de Kuketaj Preferoj por Personigita Interreta Sperto

Sep 30, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Studo Rivelas la Efiko de Metana Biciklado en Arktaj Lagoj sur Klimata Ŝanĝo

Sep 30, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA kaj SpaceX fiksas oktobran lanĉdaton por Psyche Mission

Sep 30, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Graveco de Administrado de Kuketaj Preferoj por Personigita Interreta Sperto

Sep 30, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA Etendas Operaciojn de New Horizons Kosmoŝipo por Multidisciplina Scienco

Sep 30, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj