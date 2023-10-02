Urba Vivo

ISRO Laborante pri Dua Marsa Misio, Mangalyaan-2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its second mission to Mars, called Mangalyaan-2, nearly nine years after the successful launch of its first Mars Orbiter Mission. According to ISRO officials, the Mars Orbiter Mission-2 will carry four payloads that will study interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment.

The payloads for the mission are currently in different stages of development. Among them are the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment, a Radio Occultation experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer, and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment. These experiments will help scientists understand the dust flux at Mars, investigate the hypothesized presence of a ring around the planet, and determine whether the dust is of interplanetary origin or coming from Mars’ two moons.

The first mission, Mangalyaan-1, also known as Mars Orbiter Mission, was launched on November 5, 2013, and successfully entered Martian orbit on September 24, 2014. Originally designed to last for only six months at a cost of $74 million, the Mangalyaan orbited Mars for an impressive seven years. It carried five scientific payloads that provided valuable insights into Martian surface features, morphology, the Martian atmosphere, and exosphere.

One significant achievement of the first mission was the discovery of “suprathermal” Argon-40 atoms in the Martian exosphere, which provided insights into the potential mechanisms behind the escape of atmosphere from Mars. However, in April 2022, the mission lost communication with the ground station due to a prolonged eclipse.

The upcoming Mangalyaan-2 mission marks India’s second attempt to explore Mars. With new payloads and experiments, ISRO aims to further deepen our understanding of the Red Planet, its environment, and potential space exploration opportunities.

