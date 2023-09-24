Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

La Ŝtato de Vitro: Nek Solida Ne Likva

Sep 24, 2023
Glass has long puzzled scientists and historians, as it behaves like neither a solid nor a liquid. While some argue that glass is a liquid that has flowed down over time, others maintain that it’s a solid or perhaps something in between. In reality, glass occupies its own distinct state of matter.

Glass is a diverse material that comes in various forms, ranging from clear to colored compositions. It is created through the melting of different ingredients, such as sand, limestone, and soda ash at extremely high temperatures. The resulting liquid is then cooled rapidly, preventing the atoms from organizing into a crystalline structure.

The confusion surrounding the nature of glass arises from its noncrystalline, disorderly structure. In typical solids, atoms are fixed in place, while liquids have atoms that can move and rearrange easily. Glass, on the other hand, is like a solid with a disordered structure. Its atoms are mechanically fixed, but they lack the regularity found in crystalline materials.

Glass exists in a metastable equilibrium, meaning it continually relaxes towards a liquid state over an incredibly long timescale. However, at room temperature, these changes occur so slowly that glass effectively behaves as a solid on practical timescales. The slow movement of particles in glass makes it difficult to observe any liquid-like behaviors, even over centuries, as seen in the stained-glass windows of medieval buildings.

The misconception that glass flows over time can be challenged with a simpler explanation for the uneven thickness of some old glass panes. Due to manufacturing limitations in the past, the panes were not uniformly thick and had to be installed with the thicker end either up or down in the frame.

In conclusion, glass is a unique state of matter, defying the traditional definitions of solids and liquids. While its structure resembles that of a solid, it lacks the ordered arrangement found in crystalline materials. Glass remains a rigid solid on practical timescales, behaving more like a liquid only on an incredibly slow and inconsequential timescale.

