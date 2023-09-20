Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Pragyaan Rover de Hindio Faras Historian Lunan Esploradon

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 20, 2023
Pragyaan Rover de Hindio Faras Historian Lunan Esploradon

India’s space mission achieved a significant milestone as their moon rover, Pragyaan, became the first rover ever to explore the lunar south pole. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully landed the Pragyaan rover near the Moon’s south pole, marking a momentous occasion in space exploration.

The lunar south pole has long been an area of interest for scientists around the world due to its permanent shadowed regions that may contain frozen water deposits. By exploring this region, Pragyaan aims to gather crucial data and insights into these uncharted territories.

ISRO’s successful landing of Pragyaan adds India to the small group of nations that have achieved the feat of reaching the Moon’s surface. It is a testament to India’s growing prowess in space technology and research.

Pragyaan is a mechanized six-wheeled vehicle equipped with advanced scientific instruments. It is designed to operate in the lunar environment and perform various experiments to study the moon’s surface, its composition, and potential resources. The rover will conduct experiments to analyze the lunar soil, search for water, measure seismic activity, and study the moon’s mineralogy, among other objectives.

The Indian lunar mission not only aims to expand our knowledge of the Moon but also paves the way for future manned missions and the establishment of human colonies on celestial bodies. It opens new possibilities for space exploration and deepens our understanding of the universe.

fontoj:
- Hinda Organizo pri Spaca Esplorado (ISRO)

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Kompreni Kuketojn kaj Privatecajn Politikojn

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

Noktalgio: La Malĝojo de Perdado de la Nokta Ĉielo

Sep 22, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Du Novaj Eksterteranaj Mineraloj Malkovritaj en Somala Meteorito

Sep 22, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Kompreni Kuketojn kaj Privatecajn Politikojn

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Noktalgio: La Malĝojo de Perdado de la Nokta Ĉielo

Sep 22, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Du Novaj Eksterteranaj Mineraloj Malkovritaj en Somala Meteorito

Sep 22, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Profundmara Viruso Malkovrita en la Mariana Fosejo

Sep 22, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj