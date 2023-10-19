Esploristoj Malkovras Molekulan Mekanismon de Komplementa Receptora Aktivigo kaj Signalado

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the molecular mechanism of complement receptor activation and signalling. Led by Professor Arun K Shukla, the team from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering has uncovered important insights into how anaphylatoxin receptors function, which could have future implications for drug discovery in various inflammatory disorders.

The study focused on the complement system, an essential part of our immune response, and its reliance on anaphylatoxins such as C3a and C5a. These anaphylatoxins interact with specific receptors, known as C3aR and C5aR1, and the team sought to better understand how these receptors recognize their targets, activate, and control signalling.

In addition to shedding light on the functioning of anaphylatoxin receptors, the research also revealed a natural mechanism to reduce the inflammatory response caused by C5a. This mechanism involves removing a specific part of the C5a molecule. Furthermore, the study identified a peptide that selectively activates C3aR, demonstrating that receptors can respond differently to various compounds.

The team’s findings have the potential to inform novel drug discovery in the treatment of a range of human disease conditions, including arthritis, asthma, and sepsis. By gaining a clearer understanding of how anaphylatoxin receptors function, scientists can develop targeted therapies to modulate the immune response and alleviate inflammation.

The research has been published in the international scientific journal, Cell. The team comprised of Prof Shukla, as well as researchers from IIT Kanpur’s Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, the University of Southern California’s Department of Biological Sciences, and the Molecular and Computational Biology Section.