Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Komparante Aditya-L1 de ISRO kaj Parker Solar Probe de NASA

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 13, 2023
Komparante Aditya-L1 de ISRO kaj Parker Solar Probe de NASA

ISRO’s Aditya-L1 and NASA’s Parker Solar Probe are two solar missions aimed at studying the Sun up close. While both missions have similar objectives, there are several differences between the two.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first solar mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Its primary goal is to study the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun, known as the corona. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point L1, approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. Aditya-L1 will provide valuable information on coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, flare activities, dynamics of space weather, and more.

On the other hand, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe was launched to study the Sun’s corona, the outer atmosphere of the Sun. Named after solar physicist Eugene Parker, the probe became the fastest man-made object in history when it reached a speed of 394,736 miles per hour. It will fly within 3.9 million miles of the Sun at its closest approach, completing 24 orbits around the Sun over a period of seven years. The spacecraft carries instruments to study magnetic fields, plasma, energetic particles, and image the solar wind.

In terms of placement, Aditya-L1 will settle in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point L1, while Parker Solar Probe will come closer to the Sun than any previous spacecraft, reaching a distance of 3.9 million miles from the Sun.

Both missions carry a range of instruments to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 carries instruments such as Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), Solar Ultra-violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS), and more. Parker Solar Probe, on the other hand, carries instruments like the Fields Experiment (FIELDS), Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (ISʘIS), and Wide Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR).

These missions will provide valuable data on the Sun’s behavior, helping scientists understand various solar phenomena and their impact on space weather.

fontoj:
– ISRO
– NASA

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Bazlerneja Instruista Asistanto Mortas pro Apopleksio Pro Manko de Semajnfina Traktado

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Pli ol 100 Pliaj Mamuloj Trovitaj Brili, Inkluzivanta Katojn

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaksia Renkonto

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Bazlerneja Instruista Asistanto Mortas pro Apopleksio Pro Manko de Semajnfina Traktado

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Pli ol 100 Pliaj Mamuloj Trovitaj Brili, Inkluzivanta Katojn

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaksia Renkonto

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Sonoj Sub Niaj Piedoj: Roka Stabileco Revealed Through Acoustic Patterns

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj