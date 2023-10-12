Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Novel Laser Ranging Technique Utilizes Chaotic Frequency Combs

ByMamfo Breŝo

Oct 12, 2023
Novel Laser Ranging Technique Utilizes Chaotic Frequency Combs

Researchers from EPFL have developed a groundbreaking method for laser ranging using chaotic frequency combs in optical microresonators. This innovative approach offers significant advantages over conventional methods and opens up new possibilities for applications in various fields.

The concept behind this technique is based on the principle of random modulation continuous-wave (RMCW), where random amplitude and phase modulation of a carrier are used to interrogate a target using amplitude and frequency cross-correlation at the detector. Unlike conventional systems, which rely on external modulation, the EPFL approach utilizes the inherent random amplitude and phase modulation of the chaotic comb lines in an optical microresonator. This system can support hundreds of multicolor-independent optical carriers, enabling massively parallel laser ranging and velocimetry.

The researchers emphasize the commercial implications and expert insights of this new technology. RMCW technology is becoming more attractive, and several LiDAR companies employ this approach in their commercial products. The immunity to mutual interference with other LiDARs and ambient light sources makes RMCW significant for the future of unmanned vehicles. Furthermore, the EPFL approach does not require stringent conditions on frequency noise, tuning agility, and linearity of the lasers, and does not necessitate waveform initiation routines.

The team’s breakthrough not only advances our understanding of chaotic dynamics in optical systems but also provides practical solutions for high-precision laser ranging in various domains. This research has broad implications for optical ranging, spread spectrum communication, optical cryptography, and random number generation.

Source: Nature Photonics, DOI: 10.1038/s41566-023-01246-5

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Nova Malaltkosta Sistemo Faras 3D Nanoprintado Pli Alirebla

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Sciencistoj diras, ke 40% de la glacibretoj de Antarkto Ŝrumpis en la Lastaj 25 Jaroj.

Oct 13, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

NASA Rivelas Detalojn pri la Proksima Aliro de la Asteroido 2023 TC1 al la Tero

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Nova Malaltkosta Sistemo Faras 3D Nanoprintado Pli Alirebla

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Sciencistoj diras, ke 40% de la glacibretoj de Antarkto Ŝrumpis en la Lastaj 25 Jaroj.

Oct 13, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA Rivelas Detalojn pri la Proksima Aliro de la Asteroido 2023 TC1 al la Tero

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Sensacia Meteora Pluvo de Orionidoj: Ĉiela Ĝojo

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj