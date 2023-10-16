La Potencialo de Akvofaruno kiel Manĝaĵo kaj Oksigena Fonto por Astronaŭtoj en Kosmoesploro

Scientists from Mahidol University in Thailand are investigating the potential of watermeal, the smallest flowering plant on Earth, as a food and oxygen source for astronauts during space exploration. Watermeal, or Wolffia, is a rootless plant that floats on the surfaces of lakes and ponds in Asia. Its ability to produce oxygen through photosynthesis and its high protein content make it an attractive candidate for sustaining astronauts on longer missions and visits to other celestial bodies.

To study the effects of gravity on watermeal’s growth and development, the researchers subjected the plant to hypergravity conditions using a centrifuge at the European Space Agency (ESA) technical center in the Netherlands. The centrifuge can simulate up to 20 times Earth’s gravity, allowing scientists to observe how watermeal adapts to different gravitational environments.

Watermeal’s simplicity, lacking roots, stems, or leaves, makes it an ideal subject for studying the effects of gravity on plant growth. Its short life cycle of five to 10 days enables researchers to observe its entire life cycle and study its hypergravity response in a short period.

The experiments involve placing watermeal in containers fitted with LEDs that simulate natural sunlight and spinning them at high speeds. The researchers can study two generations of watermeal within the two-week testing period. They then extract samples for chemical analysis to gain insights into watermeal’s response to hypergravity.

Before testing watermeal at extreme gravity levels, the team had already used clinostats, devices that simulate weak gravity or microgravity, to observe plant growth. Comparisons between plant growth at normal gravity and simulated microgravity showed little to no difference. However, the researchers aim to extend their observations across the entire gravity spectrum to better understand how plants adapt to and thrive in different gravity environments.

With its ability to produce oxygen and its potential as a protein source, watermeal holds promise for space-based agriculture and sustaining astronauts during long-duration space missions. Further research and analysis will help determine its suitability for supporting human space exploration.

