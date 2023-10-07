La Kosmoteleskopo James Webb Malkovras Parojn de Planed-similaj Objektoj en Orion-Nebulozo

The James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery, capturing images that reveal never-before-detected pairs of planet-like objects hidden within the Orion Nebula. This unexpected finding has prompted astronomers to reexamine their understanding of celestial formations.

Situated around 1,300 light-years from Earth, the Orion Nebula has long been a source of fascination for astronomers and stargazers. Its luminous cloud of gas and dust is easily recognizable as the “sword” in the Orion constellation. Previous studies conducted within this captivating celestial playground have focused on brown dwarfs, star-forming disks, and objects with masses that lie between those of stars and planets. However, the James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera, NIRCam, has provided a fresh perspective and revealed an array of unexpected details.

Initially, the attention was on the Trapezium Cluster, a region abundant with young stars in the process of forming. While analyzing a short-wavelength image of the Orion Nebula, astronomers Samuel G. Pearson and Mark J. McCaughrean made a remarkable observation. Alongside identifying stars and brown dwarfs, they stumbled upon pairs of planet-like objects with masses ranging from 0.6 to 13 times that of Jupiter. These enigmatic entities, now known as “Jupiter Mass Binary Objects,” or JuMBOs, were found to be approximately the same size as Jupiter.

Further exploration led the astronomers to encounter approximately 40 JuMBO pairs and two triple systems, all occupying wide orbits. McCaughrean explained in an interview that these celestial inhabitants are only three days old, still emitting light due to the energy they possess at their creation.

The discovery of these JuMBOs challenges current theories of star and planet formation, raising fundamental questions about our understanding of these complex processes. Pearson noted the surprise among scientists, stating, “Scientists have been working on theories and models of star and planet formation for decades, but none of them have ever predicted that we would find pairs of super low-mass objects floating alone in space — and we’re seeing lots of them.”

This revelation emphasizes the universe’s ability to continuously astonish and perplex, pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and inspiring scientists to refine their understanding of the cosmos. The Orion Nebula, already a celestial gem, continues to offer valuable insights into the mysteries of the universe.

fontoj:

– Wion