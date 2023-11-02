Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of ancient DNA research. By analyzing DNA extracted from fossilized feces of cave hyenas, researchers have successfully reconstructed the mitochondrial genome of the extinct wooly rhinoceros (Coelodonta antiquitatis). This marks the first time that the genome of a European wooly rhino has been recovered, as all previous genetic data on the species relied on samples from Siberian animals.

The researchers behind this remarkable finding believe that it not only provides insights into possible regional differences between herds of the rhinos but also opens up a new avenue for investigating ancient DNA by utilizing coprolites, or fossilized feces. The fact that the genetic material was obtained effortlessly from the coprolite of another species emphasizes the immense value of collecting genomic data from a wide range of materials.

Coprolites, long overlooked as insignificant artifacts, are now revealing themselves to be historical treasures. Through the study of preserved feces, scientists can discern dietary habits of both humans and animals in the distant past, explore ancient parasitic infections, and even analyze changes in the human gut microbiome.

In a recent study led by molecular biologist Peter Andreas Seeber from the University of Konstanz in Germany, two fossilized hyena feces from the Middle Paleolithic era in what is now Germany were examined. These coprolites, which had been stored in museum collections, were meticulously analyzed using specialized tools and DNA sequencing techniques.

Despite the degraded nature of the DNA, the research team successfully recovered genetic material from both cave hyenas and wooly rhinos. By comparing this recovered DNA with other ancient and modern genomes, the scientists made a fascinating discovery. The genetic difference between the European rhino consumed by the hyenas and the Siberian rhinos suggests a long history of divergence between the two groups, dating back between 2.5 million and 150,000 years ago. This finding contradicts the previous hypothesis that rhinos made repeated expansions into Western Europe during the late Pleistocene.

This study underscores the importance of further exploring and analyzing the DNA of these majestic ancient creatures. Even if it means extracting DNA from sources as unglamorous as fossilized feces, it has become clear that such overlooked artifacts hold immense potential for uncovering the secrets of our planet’s biological past.

Oftaj Demandoj (Demandoj)

Q: What is ancient DNA?



A: Ancient DNA refers to genetic material extracted from ancient organisms, such as fossils, bones, teeth, and coprolites. It provides valuable insights into the genetic history and evolution of species that have long been extinct.

Q: What are coprolites?



A: Coprolites are fossilized feces. They have become an important source of information for archaeologists and paleontologists, as they can provide details about the diet, health, and behavior of ancient organisms.

Q: Why is the recovery of ancient DNA important?



A: Ancient DNA analysis allows scientists to study the genetic diversity, evolutionary relationships, and adaptations of extinct species. It offers a window into the past and helps us understand the complex history of life on Earth.

Q: How is ancient DNA extracted and sequenced?



A: Extracting ancient DNA involves retrieving genetic material from preserved remains, such as bones or coprolites. The DNA is then sequenced using advanced molecular techniques, allowing scientists to reconstruct the genome and compare it with other genetic data.

Q: Kio estas la implicoj de ĉi tiu studo?



A: The discovery of the wooly rhino mitochondrial genome from fossilized feces challenges previous assumptions about the species’ history and regional differences. It highlights the importance of exploring unconventional sources of ancient DNA for a more complete understanding of past ecosystems and species dynamics.

(Source: biology letters.org)