Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

La Eŭropa Kosma Agentejo Alvokas Proponojn por Malgrandaj Lunaj Misioj

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 29, 2023
La Eŭropa Kosma Agentejo Alvokas Proponojn por Malgrandaj Lunaj Misioj

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced its Terrae Novae exploration programme, inviting tech companies to participate by submitting proposals for small missions to the Moon. The primary objective of the programme is to send the first European astronaut to explore the Moon’s surface and to enhance Europe’s presence in low-Earth orbit, ultimately participating in the first human mission to Mars.

The newly added small lunar missions are aimed at closing technology gaps and expanding scientific knowledge of the Moon and Mars. Xavier Barbier, an ESA engineer leading the call for ideas, emphasizes that this is an excellent opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to play a significant role in space exploration.

The scope of the proposed missions is broad and can include fly-by satellites, rovers, resource-extraction processes, and improved mapping of potential landing sites. Applicants are required to demonstrate that their projects can be developed and launched within 4.5 years, with a total cost not exceeding €50 million. They should also possess the capability to see the project through from start to finish.

The ESA will provide access to resources such as the Ariane 6 launcher for piggyback rides and the Moonlight programme for lunar communication and navigation services. The deadline for submitting proposals is December 14, 2023, with evaluations scheduled for early 2024.

Candidates from countries participating in Terrae Novae with a small to medium contribution, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, are eligible to apply.

In addition, UK-based companies can apply to the National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP) for a £34 million kickstarter call. This initiative aims to accelerate the development of new space technologies, satellite applications, and services. The deadline for applications is November 13, 2023, and selected projects will receive grants ranging between £150,000 and £1 million.

Sources: European Space Agency (ESA), UK Space Agency

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Ĉinio Lanĉos Luna Sondilon por Specimenkolekto de la Malproksima Flanko de la Luno

Sep 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Kompreni Interstelajn Objektojn Tra Rentgenradioj, Diru Sciencistoj

Sep 30, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Generativa AI Esploras la Problemon P vs NP: Scioj de GPT-4

Sep 30, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Ĉinio Lanĉos Luna Sondilon por Specimenkolekto de la Malproksima Flanko de la Luno

Sep 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Kompreni Interstelajn Objektojn Tra Rentgenradioj, Diru Sciencistoj

Sep 30, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Generativa AI Esploras la Problemon P vs NP: Scioj de GPT-4

Sep 30, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Studo Rivelas la Efiko de Metana Biciklado en Arktaj Lagoj sur Klimata Ŝanĝo

Sep 30, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj