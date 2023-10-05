Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

SpaceX Lanĉas 22 Pliajn Starlink-Satelitojn en la 70-a Orbitala Misio de la Jaro

ByRoberto Andreo

Oct 5, 2023
SpaceX Lanĉas 22 Pliajn Starlink-Satelitojn en la 70-a Orbitala Misio de la Jaro

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has successfully launched 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, following a brief delay due to poor weather conditions. This marks the 70th orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023.

The Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth after the launch, landing vertically on the SpaceX drone ship named “Just Read the Instructions.” This successful landing marks the eighth time this particular Falcon 9 first stage has been reused, with four of its previous launches dedicated to deploying Starlink satellites.

The main focus of this mission was the deployment of 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. SpaceX’s Starlink mega constellation now comprises over 4,800 operational satellites, making it one of the largest satellite constellations in history.

The Falcon 9 rocket has played a crucial role in SpaceX’s missions this year, with 66 of the company’s launches utilizing this rocket. However, there is another notable launch on the horizon. On October 12, a Falcon Heavy rocket will carry out NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission.

In addition to its satellite deployments, SpaceX has also made strides in deep-space exploration this year. They conducted a test flight of their Starship deep-space transportation system, although the mission ended prematurely due to technical difficulties.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite deployment, solidifying its position as a leading player in the industry.

fontoj:
– Spaco.com

