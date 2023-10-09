Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Elon Musk Planas Marson-Alteriĝon en Tri ĝis Kvar Jaroj, Esprimas Optimismon pri Sukceso de Lanĉa Stelŝipo

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
Elon Musk Planas Marson-Alteriĝon en Tri ĝis Kvar Jaroj, Esprimas Optimismon pri Sukceso de Lanĉa Stelŝipo

During a recent videoconference at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk shared SpaceX’s plans to achieve a spacecraft landing on Mars within the next three to four years. He also expressed optimism about the upcoming launch of SpaceX’s Starship.

Previously, SpaceX had conducted an uncrewed test flight of the Starship, but it encountered an explosion mid-air, cutting the flight short after less than four minutes. Musk acknowledged the challenges faced by the company and stated that they had learned valuable lessons from the incident.

Although the April mishap prompted the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground the Starship program, SpaceX has been actively working to address the concerns raised. The FAA has outlined 63 corrective actions that SpaceX must undertake to prevent future incidents.

Despite asserting that they have taken the necessary steps to address the FAA’s concerns, SpaceX has not yet received a launch license from the federal regulator. In addition to securing the license, the company will need to obtain further environmental approvals for its launches.

Elon Musk’s ambition to land humans on Mars remains steadfast, and the Starship rocket plays a pivotal role in realizing this vision. With Musk’s optimistic outlook and the efforts being made by SpaceX, many eagerly await the success of the Starship launch and subsequent missions, which could pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.

fontoj:
– Internacia Astronaŭtika Kongreso
– United States Federal Aviation Administration

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Liko de Fridigaĵo ĉe Internacia Kosmostacio Prezentas Neniun Minacon, Diras Rusaj Oficialuloj

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

Uzante Pingpong-Pilkojn por Redukti Malaltfrekvencan Bruon

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Severa Spaca Vetero Eventoj Efiko Bird Migrado, Studo Sugestas

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Liko de Fridigaĵo ĉe Internacia Kosmostacio Prezentas Neniun Minacon, Diras Rusaj Oficialuloj

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Uzante Pingpong-Pilkojn por Redukti Malaltfrekvencan Bruon

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Severa Spaca Vetero Eventoj Efiko Bird Migrado, Studo Sugestas

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Altaj Montoj, Alta Diverseco: Esplorante la Influon de la Andoj sur la Biodiverseco de Sudameriko

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj