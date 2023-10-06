Urba Vivo

Nova Meteora pluvo por prilumi la britajn ĉielojn

ByMamfo Breŝo

Oct 6, 2023
A new meteor shower is set to illuminate the night skies over the United Kingdom in the coming days. The annual Draconid meteor shower, caused by the Earth passing through the debris of comet 21P/ Giacobini-Zinner, will bring shooting stars streaking across the sky.

If you are an enthusiast hoping to witness this spectacular event, make sure to turn your gaze skyward from Friday night, October 6th, to Tuesday, October 10th. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak between Sunday, October 8th, and Monday, October 9th, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The visibility of shooting stars during the meteor shower will depend on which part of the comet’s trail Earth traverses. The quantity and intensity of the meteor shower will vary, so it is recommended to choose a dark location away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris left behind by a comet or asteroid. As these small particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating the brilliant streaks of light we call shooting stars.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to witness this celestial spectacle, as the Draconid meteor shower illuminates the skies over the UK. It’s a fascinating reminder of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

fontoj:
– Ĉiutaga Stelo
– Reĝa Observatorio Greenwich

