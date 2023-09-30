Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Ĉinio Planas Chang'e 6 Mision Kolekti Provaĵojn de la Malhela Flanko de la Luno

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 30, 2023
Ĉinio Planas Chang'e 6 Mision Kolekti Provaĵojn de la Malhela Flanko de la Luno

China is moving forward with its ambitious space exploration program, with plans underway for the Chang’e 6 mission. The spacecraft will consist of four components: an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a re-entry module. According to China’s National Space Administration, the project is progressing as planned.

To enable communication between the Chang’e 6 probe and Earth, a new relay satellite called Queqiao 2 will be deployed in lunar orbit in the first half of 2024. This satellite will play a crucial role in facilitating data transmission from the spacecraft.

The mission’s primary objective is to collect dust and rock samples from the South Pole-Aitken basin, located on the dark side of the moon. This will mark the first time such work will be conducted on the hidden side of the moon.

In a notable development, China has offered to carry 10 kilograms of foreign equipment on the mission’s lander and orbiter. The Chang’e 6 lander will carry scientific instruments from France, Italy, and the European Space Agency, while a Pakistani payload will be mounted on the orbiter. This collaboration highlights the international cooperation in space exploration and the shared interest in lunar research.

Currently, only the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China have successfully brought substances from the moon back to Earth. However, none of these countries have obtained samples from the dark side of the moon. The Chang’e 6 mission holds the promise of expanding our understanding of the moon’s geological composition and history.

fontoj:
– Ĉina Ĉiutaga
– China’s National Space Administration

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Pangea Ultima: Estonta Superkontinento Kiu Sorĉas Pereon por Mamuloj

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

NASA Finigas Decidajn Venttuneltestojn por Mars Ascent Vehicle

Oct 1, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Uzante Generative AI por Esplori la P vs. NP Problemo

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Pangea Ultima: Estonta Superkontinento Kiu Sorĉas Pereon por Mamuloj

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA Finigas Decidajn Venttuneltestojn por Mars Ascent Vehicle

Oct 1, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Uzante Generative AI por Esplori la P vs. NP Problemo

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Shukrayaan-1: la Misio de Hindio al Venuso por Riveli Its Sekretojn

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj