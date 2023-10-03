Urba Vivo

scienco

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 3, 2023
La Mistero de la Hundo-Vulpa Hibrido: Kiel Ĝi Okazis?

In 2021, a dog-like animal was found in the Cerrado region of Brazil. Rescuers brought it to veterinarians who discovered it was a dog-fox hybrid, the first-ever confirmed case of such an animal. This article explores how this unique hybrid came to be and discusses its implications.

To confirm that the animal was indeed a dog-fox hybrid, scientists conducted several tests. They examined the creature’s chromosomes and found that it had 76, indicating a possible hybridization between dogs with 78 chromosomes and Pampas foxes with 74 chromosomes. Additionally, genetic analysis of the animal’s mitochondrial and nuclear DNA confirmed its mixed parentage.

The article explains that while dogs and foxes both belong to the Canidae family, they are distinct species. Dogs belong to the genus Canis, while foxes belong to the Vulpes category. The dog-fox hybrid’s mother was a Pampas fox. Biologist Roland Kays notes that species typically breed with their own kind, but hybridization can occur in cases where one species is common and the other is rare.

It is speculated that the overlapping territories of Pampas foxes and domestic dogs, as well as the practice of abandoning dogs in natural areas, may have led to their breeding. Climate change and habitat loss may also play a role in promoting hybridization as species adapt to new environments.

Sadly, the dog-fox hybrid, named Dogxim, died earlier this year under unknown circumstances. The Brazilian government is currently investigating its death.

The discovery of the dog-fox hybrid raises intriguing questions about the flexibility of species boundaries and the potential for hybridization between distantly related animals. As scientists continue to study and understand these phenomena, it highlights the complexity and diversity of the natural world.

