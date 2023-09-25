Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Malsukcesaj provoj de ISRO establi komunikadon kun Vikram Lander kaj Pragyan Rover

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 25, 2023
Malsukcesaj provoj de ISRO establi komunikadon kun Vikram Lander kaj Pragyan Rover

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been facing challenges in establishing communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. These lunar explorers landed in the uncharted lunar southern polar region on August 23 after a 40-day journey through space.

Despite multiple attempts, ISRO has not received any signals from the lander and rover. The equipment was put into sleep mode on September 2 after completing their initial tasks. The rover had successfully explored over 100 meters on the lunar surface, confirming the presence of various elements like sulphur, iron, and oxygen. However, since then, ISRO has been unable to revive the system.

ISRO will continue its efforts to establish contact with the lander and rover until the next lunar sunset on September 30. The agency remains hopeful that the sunrise on Shivshakti Point, where the equipment is located, will bring them back to life. However, there is uncertainty regarding when contact with the instruments will be established.

The chances of a revival have always been slim due to the harsh lunar environment during the long night. According to Nilesh M Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre, if the electronics survive the cold temperature, there is a 50-50 percent chance of revival. If not, the mission has already achieved its objectives.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has already made history as it marks India’s first successful soft landing on the lunar South Polar Region. Despite the current silence from the lander and rover, the mission has made significant strides in lunar exploration. ISRO continues its efforts to reestablish communication, and the world awaits the successful revival of these lunar ambassadors.

fontoj:
– IndiaToday.in

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Marglacio de Antarkto en Drama Malkresko, Eble Signalado de Regimoŝanĝo

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

Polvo en la vento

Sep 26, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

The Face of a Woman from the Bronze Age Reconstructed Through 3D Printing and Artistry

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Marglacio de Antarkto en Drama Malkresko, Eble Signalado de Regimoŝanĝo

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Polvo en la vento

Sep 26, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

The Face of a Woman from the Bronze Age Reconstructed Through 3D Printing and Artistry

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

SpaceX Rocket Engine Lands in Smithsonian: A Symbol of U.S. Commercial Spaceflight

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj