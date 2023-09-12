Ceramic Tea Set Glazing: How It Affects Tea’s Catechin Content

Tea has been consumed for its medicinal properties and distinct flavor since ancient times. Its popularity stems from the presence of flavonoids and polyphenols, which contribute to its antioxidant properties and potential health benefits. Brewing tea involves extracting these compounds from tea leaves, a process that can be influenced by various factors, including water temperature, brewing time, and even the materials used in tea preparation vessels.

A recent study by researchers from Nagoya Institute of Technology (NITech) in Japan has shed light on the role of glazing on ceramic tea sets in the retention of catechin flavonoids. The study, published in Scientific Reports, examined the impact of four different commercial glazes commonly used in Japanese tea sets—Oribe, Namako, Irabo, and Toumei—on the content of catechins, the most abundant flavonoid in green tea.

Glaze coatings on ceramic tea sets primarily consist of feldspar minerals, such as silicon, aluminum, sodium, and calcium oxides, but they also contain distinct metal oxide species that give them unique appearances and textures. Oribe glaze, for example, contains copper (Cu) oxides, resulting in a vibrant green color, while Namako glaze contains cobalt (Co) oxides for a dark blue appearance.

The study found that glazes on tea sets significantly reduce the amount of catechins in tea by oxidizing them, altering the flavor, aroma, and health benefits of the tea. The extent of this color change and reduction in catechin concentration varied depending on the type of glaze used. The oxidation process of catechins forms brownish thearubigins and reddish-orange theaflavin and its oxide pigments.

The researchers explained that the metal oxide species in the glaze powders act as catalysts, promoting the oxidation of catechin molecules. This oxidation process can transform green tea brewed with certain ceramic tea sets into black tea, which is rich in thearubigins and theaflavins.

This study emphasizes that the choice of glaze materials used in ceramic tea sets can significantly affect the concentration of beneficial compounds, such as catechins, in tea. Understanding how glazes impact the degradation of catechins provides valuable information for the development of functional materials and has implications for regular tea drinking and long-term human health.

Source: Nagoya Institute of Technology