Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Lastatempa Stelformacio Malhelpas Precizan Mezuradon de Alt-z Galaksiaj Stelaj Masoj

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 14, 2023
Lastatempa Stelformacio Malhelpas Precizan Mezuradon de Alt-z Galaksiaj Stelaj Masoj

resumo:
Analyzing young galaxies in the early universe is challenging because recent star formation can complicate measurements of their stellar masses. Observations with telescopes like the JWST have raised questions about our understanding of high-redshift galaxy populations. This article argues that our analysis may be flawed, as we estimate masses using models based on a galaxy’s entire history, while observations only reflect its current state. This discrepancy introduces uncertainties in derived masses. The article explains the process of building models for high-z galaxies using photometric measurements and spectral energy distribution (SED) fitting. However, accurately reproducing the true spectrum and source population in a galaxy is challenging due to degeneracies between emission lines and absorption features. Additionally, recent star formation can lead to uncertainties in estimating star formation history and derived stellar mass. To test this, the article presents simulations of galaxies with different star formation histories. The results show that fitting codes can produce visually similar results but fail to accurately reproduce the true star formation history, particularly missing earlier star formation. Therefore, recent star formation hampers the accurate measurement of high-z galaxy stellar masses.

Difinoj:
– High-z: High redshift; refers to objects in the early universe with redshift values greater than about 6.
– JWST: James Webb Space Telescope; a large, infrared-optimized space telescope set to launch in 2021.

fontoj:
– Narayanan, D., Lower, S., Torrey, P., et al. (2022). “Outshining by Recent Star Formation Prevents the Accurate Measurement of High-z Galaxy Stellar Masses.” Submitted to ApJ Letters.
– Robertson, B., Popping, G., Goldstein, T., et al. (2022). “The Assembly of Galaxy Clusters through Cosmic Time.” The Astrophysical Journal, 910(2), 123.

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Esploristoj mapas genajn ŝaltilojn en malsamaj tipoj de cerbaj ĉeloj kaj ilia ligo al neŭropsikiatraj malordoj

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Novaj Scioj pri la 3D Strukturo de Nukleonaj Resonancoj

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

La Wilson Family Esploras la Stelojn ĉe Stela Festo

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Esploristoj mapas genajn ŝaltilojn en malsamaj tipoj de cerbaj ĉeloj kaj ilia ligo al neŭropsikiatraj malordoj

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Novaj Scioj pri la 3D Strukturo de Nukleonaj Resonancoj

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Wilson Family Esploras la Stelojn ĉe Stela Festo

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

A Breakthrough in Understanding Random Rhythms: Komparante Osciladojn

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj