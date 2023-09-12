Webb Teleskopo Malkovras Metanon kaj Karbondioksidon en Atmosfero de Eksoplanedo K2-18 b

A new investigation conducted by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed the presence of carbon-bearing molecules, including methane and carbon dioxide, in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18 b. K2-18 b, which is 8.6 times as massive as Earth, orbits a cool dwarf star in the habitable zone and is located 120 light-years away from Earth.

These findings add to recent studies that suggest K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet, meaning it has the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface. This discovery provides a fascinating glimpse into a planet unlike anything in our Solar System and raises interesting prospects about potentially habitable worlds elsewhere in the Universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope obtained spectra of K2-18 b, which displayed an abundance of methane and carbon dioxide in the exoplanet’s atmosphere. The shortage of ammonia further supports the hypothesis that there may be a water ocean underneath a hydrogen-rich atmosphere in K2-18 b. Additionally, there was a possible detection of a molecule called dimethyl sulfide, which on Earth is only produced by life. However, further validation is required to confirm its presence.

The suggestion that K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet is intriguing because these worlds are believed to be promising environments to search for evidence of life on exoplanets. The larger Hycean worlds are significantly more conducive to atmospheric observations, compared to smaller rocky planets.

While K2-18 b lies in the habitable zone and contains carbon-bearing molecules, it does not necessarily mean that the planet can support life. Its large size suggests the presence of a large mantle of high-pressure ice in its interior, similar to Neptune.

These discoveries highlight the importance of considering diverse habitable environments in the search for life elsewhere in the universe. Future observations with the James Webb Space Telescope will provide further insights into the atmosphere of K2-18 b and potentially confirm the presence of dimethyl sulfide.

fontoj:

– Exoplanet: An exoplanet (or extrasolar planet) is a planet that is located outside our Solar System, orbiting around a star other than the Sun.

– NASA: Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that focuses on space exploration and scientific research.

– James Webb Space Telescope: The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that complements the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope.