Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Anula Suna Eklipso Venas al BC, Sed la Vetero Povas Difekti la Vidon

ByRoberto Andreo

Oct 12, 2023
Anula Suna Eklipso Venas al BC, Sed la Vetero Povas Difekti la Vidon

An annular solar eclipse, a celestial event where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, will be visible in parts of Earth’s western hemisphere this weekend. In British Columbia (B.C.), the eclipse will be visible for approximately two-and-a-half hours on Saturday, between 8:08 a.m. and 10:38 a.m. The peak of the eclipse is estimated to occur at 9:20 a.m.

Unlike a full solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, an annular eclipse creates a ring of light around the moon’s shadow. The next total eclipse is scheduled for April 8, 2024.

Unfortunately, B.C.’s South Coast may miss out on witnessing the event due to showers forecasted throughout the day. However, other parts of North, Central, and South America will have the opportunity to see the eclipse. Cities such as Eugene, Oregon, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas, are among the best spots to view the event. Additionally, countries like Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama will also have good visibility for the eclipse.

It is essential to note that looking directly at the eclipse can harm the eyes. To safely observe the annular eclipse, sky-gazers are advised to wear specially designed glasses or create their own viewing devices using household objects. Protecting the eyes is paramount to avoid any damage or discomfort.

fontoj:

– Timeanddate.com
– Kanada Kosma Agentejo
– NASA Sun & Space Twitter account

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Virinoj Preferas Fizikan Forton en Mallongdaŭraj Rilatoj, Sed Filigan Humuron por Longdaŭra Sukceso

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Gvidilo al Sekure Vidado kaj Foto de la Anula Suna Eklipso

Oct 13, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Satelitoj en Spaco: Minaco al Radio-Astronomio kaj Nia Ligo al la Kosmo

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Virinoj Preferas Fizikan Forton en Mallongdaŭraj Rilatoj, Sed Filigan Humuron por Longdaŭra Sukceso

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Gvidilo al Sekure Vidado kaj Foto de la Anula Suna Eklipso

Oct 13, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Satelitoj en Spaco: Minaco al Radio-Astronomio kaj Nia Ligo al la Kosmo

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Fluoresko uzata por mezuri stresnivelojn en sojfaboj eksponitaj al ozono

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj