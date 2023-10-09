Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

NASA-astronaŭtoj intencitaj fari spacpromenojn sur la Internacia Kosmostacio

ByMamfo Breŝo

Oct 9, 2023
NASA-astronaŭtoj intencitaj fari spacpromenojn sur la Internacia Kosmostacio

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, along with ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, are preparing to embark on their first-ever spacewalks outside the International Space Station. The two upcoming spacewalks are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, and Friday, Oct. 20.

The first spacewalk, set to begin at 10 a.m., will feature O’Hara and Mogensen exiting the station’s Quest airlock to collect samples from the exterior of the orbital complex for further analysis. They will also replace a high-definition camera on the port truss of the station and conduct maintenance work to prepare for future spacewalks. NASA TV coverage of the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

O’Hara will be designated as extravehicular activity (EVA) crew member 1 and will be easily identifiable by the red stripes on her spacesuit, while Mogensen will serve as extravehicular crew member 2 in an unmarked suit. This will be the first-ever spacewalk for both astronauts.

On Oct. 20, O’Hara will be joined by Moghbeli to remove a faulty electronics box, known as a Radio Frequency Group, from a communications antenna on the starboard truss of the station. They will also replace one of the twelve Trundle Bearing Assemblies on the port truss Solar Alpha Rotary Joint. These bearings are essential for enabling proper rotation of the station’s solar arrays to track the sun as it orbits the Earth. Moghbeli will serve as EVA crew member 1 during this spacewalk.

The spacewalks will not only contribute to ongoing science research but also help ensure the station’s proper functioning and maintenance. The participation of these first-time spacewalkers highlights their significant role in the exploration of space.

Fontoj: NASA

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

La Malofta "Ringo de Fajra" Suna Eklipso: Kiel Sekure Rigardi Ĝin kaj Protekti Viajn Okulojn

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Nova Maniero por Monitori Minindustriajn Emisiojn en la Kuprozono de Afriko Utiligante Satelitajn Datumojn

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Rusa Modulo pri Internacia Kosmostacio Spertas Fridigan Likon

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Malofta "Ringo de Fajra" Suna Eklipso: Kiel Sekure Rigardi Ĝin kaj Protekti Viajn Okulojn

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Nova Maniero por Monitori Minindustriajn Emisiojn en la Kuprozono de Afriko Utiligante Satelitajn Datumojn

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Rusa Modulo pri Internacia Kosmostacio Spertas Fridigan Likon

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Capturing the Complexity of Collective Behavior: Bacterial Interactions and Dynamical Patterns

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj