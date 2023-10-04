Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

La Tutmonda Semikonduktaĵa Industrio: Kompleksaj Provizoĉenoj kaj Geopolitikaj Konsideroj

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 4, 2023
La Tutmonda Semikonduktaĵa Industrio: Kompleksaj Provizoĉenoj kaj Geopolitikaj Konsideroj

The semiconductor industry is a critical component of modern electronics, serving a wide range of applications from household appliances to military equipment. Historically, the industry was dominated by the United States, but globalization and technological complexity have led to a dispersed production chain across different countries.

Key players in the semiconductor industry include companies involved in various stages of production. For example, U.S.-based Cadence Design and Synopsis control 90% of the market for electronic design automation tools, while ASML from the Netherlands is the sole supplier of equipment for advanced lithography. Taiwan and South Korea also play significant roles in the production of semiconductors, particularly in the end-market and memory chip production, respectively.

China is a major player in the global semiconductor industry as the world’s largest consumer of chips and dominant producer of electronic products. Many global chip makers have established production facilities in China to cater to its market. Additionally, China is a key supplier of rare metals required for semiconductor production.

The current global semiconductor industry is highly interdependent, with no single country able to independently produce a microchip from start to finish. However, concerns over China’s technological development and its impact on U.S. national interests have prompted stricter export control measures. As early as 2018, the U.S. imposed restrictions on Chinese technology companies like ZTE for violating sanctions. These measures highlighted the reliance on U.S. technology in the production of semiconductors.

While the U.S. has taken steps to remove some Chinese companies from restriction lists, the basis of its technology policy towards China remains unchanged. The growing regional fragmentation of the semiconductor industry due to geopolitical considerations may result in supply chain disruptions and increased costs for all parties involved.

Fonto: Neniu

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Chandrayaan 3: La Luna Misio de Hindio Venas al Fino

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Nenia Espero Veki la Lunterilon kaj Esplorveturilon de Chandrayaan-3, Diras Kosmo-Sciencisto

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

La Graveco de Administrado de Kuketaj Preferoj

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Chandrayaan 3: La Luna Misio de Hindio Venas al Fino

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Nenia Espero Veki la Lunterilon kaj Esplorveturilon de Chandrayaan-3, Diras Kosmo-Sciencisto

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Graveco de Administrado de Kuketaj Preferoj

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Esploristoj Malkovras la Efiko de Nuklea Spino sur Biologiaj Procezoj

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj