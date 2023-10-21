Urba Vivo

A Revolutionary Breakthrough: DeepMB Enables Real-Time, High-Quality Optoacoustic Imaging

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 21, 2023
Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of medical imaging, addressing the long-standing challenge of obtaining high-quality images quickly using multispectral optoacoustic tomography (MSOT). MSOT is a cutting-edge technology that has the potential to diagnose and evaluate various diseases such as breast cancer and muscular dystrophy. However, the time-consuming processing required to generate detailed images has limited its clinical utility.

To overcome this challenge, researchers have developed DeepMB, a deep-learning framework that enables real-time, high-quality optoacoustic imaging. DeepMB bridges the gap between the speed of real-time imaging and the image quality achieved through model-based reconstruction. It achieves this by representing model-based reconstruction using a deep neural network.

What sets DeepMB apart is its impressive performance. By training the system on synthesized optoacoustic signals and ground-truth images created through model-based reconstruction, the researchers have achieved accurate optoacoustic image reconstruction in just 31 milliseconds per image. This is approximately 1000 times faster than state-of-the-art algorithms, while maintaining virtually no loss in image quality, as confirmed through qualitative and quantitative evaluations of a diverse dataset of in vivo images.

The implications of DeepMB are profound. It promises to provide clinicians with immediate access to high-quality MSOT images regardless of the patient’s condition or the area of the body being scanned. This breakthrough opens up the possibility of high-resolution, multispectral contrast imaging through handheld optoacoustic tomography becoming a routine part of clinical practice. It has the potential to transform medical studies and patient care by equipping healthcare professionals with a powerful tool for making more accurate diagnoses and providing superior care.

In conclusion, DeepMB represents a significant advancement in optoacoustic imaging. Its versatility extends beyond MSOT to other imaging modalities such as ultrasound, x-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging. As DeepMB continues to evolve, it has the potential to become a cornerstone of modern medical imaging, delivering high-quality results at unprecedented speeds and revolutionizing the field for the better.

Source: Researchers on this project.

