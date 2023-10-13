Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Preparu por Parta Suna Eklipso en Ontario

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 13, 2023
Preparu por Parta Suna Eklipso en Ontario

This weekend, Ontario’s skies will be graced with a partial solar eclipse. Starting just before noon on Saturday, the moon will gradually cover the sun, creating a crescent shape when viewed from the province. The eclipse is expected to last for about two-and-a-half hours, with the maximum coverage occurring at approximately 1:09 p.m. in Toronto.

While Ontario will experience a partial eclipse, parts of the United States will witness an annular eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire.” In an annular eclipse, the moon is further away from the Earth and does not fully block the sunlight, creating a ring-like shape.

To safely observe the solar eclipse, it is crucial to avoid looking directly at the sun. Researcher and programmer for astronomy and space sciences at the Ontario Science Centre, Daliah Bibas, recommends using certified solar viewing glasses. These glasses have a solar filter that reduces harmful ultraviolet light. Alternatively, indirect methods such as projecting the sun’s light onto a surface using a small hole in an object can also be used.

If you miss this weekend’s event, don’t worry. The next opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse in Ontario is just six months away on April 8th. Although it won’t be a complete eclipse, it will be a remarkable sight, with nearly 99.9% coverage. After April, the next opportunity for a partial solar eclipse in Ontario will be in 2029.

Get ready to put on your solar viewing glasses or grab a piece of paper with a small hole to safely observe the fascinating celestial phenomenon this weekend.

fontoj:
– Ontario Science Centre
– CTV News Toronto
- timeanddate.com

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Bazlerneja Instruista Asistanto Mortas pro Apopleksio Pro Manko de Semajnfina Traktado

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Pli ol 100 Pliaj Mamuloj Trovitaj Brili, Inkluzivanta Katojn

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaksia Renkonto

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Bazlerneja Instruista Asistanto Mortas pro Apopleksio Pro Manko de Semajnfina Traktado

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Pli ol 100 Pliaj Mamuloj Trovitaj Brili, Inkluzivanta Katojn

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaksia Renkonto

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Sonoj Sub Niaj Piedoj: Roka Stabileco Revealed Through Acoustic Patterns

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj