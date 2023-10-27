Novaj Malkovroj Malimplikas Jardekojn Longan misteron: La kulpulo Malantaŭ Mortoj de Pinarbo

Pine trees in South Africa’s Western Cape province have suffered from a mysterious root disease for over four decades. Initially, researchers pointed their fingers at the root-infecting Phytophthora cinnamomi, a pathogen known for causing harm to countless plant species. However, further investigation revealed that the true culprit was the fungus Leptographium serpens, which was transported by insects and not previously known in South Africa.

Despite doubts about L. serpens’ ability to cause the disease, researchers continued their quest for answers. By storing samples of the affected trees from the 1980s, they hoped that advancements in technology would one day provide a breakthrough. That day came in 2023 when DNA sequencing technology allowed molecular mycologists to identify the true culprit behind the pine tree deaths: Rhizina undulata.

R. undulata, also known as the “coffee fire fungus,” is notorious for causing tree disease and death in Europe. Interestingly, this fungus is activated by intense heat, such as fires made by campers brewing coffee in a forest. In South Africa, R. undulata is commonly found after forest fires or when trees are cleared from plantations.

The trigger that activated R. undulata in the Western Cape plantations remains a mystery. However, researchers speculate that the sandy and acidic soil in which the trees were planted may have played a role. Acidic soil has been shown to promote R. undulata growth in laboratory settings. Heat radiating from quartz rocks in the region could also have activated the fungus.

Identifying R. undulata as the true culprit not only solves a decades-long mystery but also provides valuable data for understanding the biology of the fungus. This knowledge may lead to better control strategies in the future, particularly in other pine plantations in South Africa.

This study emphasizes the importance of patient scientific inquiry and the continuous development of advanced techniques. It also highlights the need for preserving diverse fungal cultures for extended periods, as they can hold invaluable insights and contribute to the study of microbes beyond traditional species descriptions.

