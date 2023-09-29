Urba Vivo

Asteroido Bennu povus Eble Trafi la Teron en 159 Jaroj, avertas fakulo

Sep 29, 2023
A new study suggests that there is a possibility of an asteroid collision with Earth in the next 159 years, with potentially disastrous consequences. Astrophysics Professor Bertram Bitsch from University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland has warned that Asteroid Bennu could strike our planet, posing a threat to humanity. While the chance of impact is relatively small at one in 2700, the consequences could be catastrophic.

Asteroid Bennu, measuring 1640 feet in size, is considered to be massive. If it were to collide with Earth, it could create a 6-kilometer wide crater and cause significant damage to buildings across a large area. This alarming prediction is based on the uncertainty surrounding the future gravitational encounters that the asteroid may experience, making it difficult to calculate its trajectory with precision.

On a positive note, NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft successfully collected soil samples from Asteroid Bennu and returned them to Earth just a few days ago. This crucial data will aid scientists in understanding the origins of the universe as well as providing insights into asteroids themselves. Furthermore, it will assist in the development of defense mechanisms to protect Earth from potential asteroid impacts.

NASA is currently analyzing the 250g of soil collected from Asteroid Bennu. This study will contribute to a better understanding of asteroids and may lead to the creation of strategies to deflect or destroy hazardous asteroids. The ultimate goal is to ensure the safety of our planet and prevent future catastrophic events.

In conclusion, while the prospect of an asteroid collision may be alarming, ongoing research and advancements in technology are allowing us to better understand and potentially mitigate these risks. By further studying asteroids like Bennu, scientists are working towards safeguarding our planet and the continuation of humanity.

