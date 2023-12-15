Νέος τίτλος: Συνεχίζονται οι ανησυχίες για την ασφάλεια για τη γέφυρα της λεωφόρου της Καλιφόρνια καθώς η πόλη καθυστερεί τη δράση

In a continuous call for safety improvements, Marcie Kemmler has been advocating for urgent repairs to the California Avenue Bridge. As the owner of Don’s Diner, located next to the bridge, Kemmler has accumulated a bin filled with fragments of concrete and rusty metal that have fallen from the structure over the past few years. Notably, she presented a large chunk of concrete, complete with a protruding screw, which recently detached from the bridge.

Expressing her concern, Kemmler drew parallels to a previous incident at Fern Hollow, emphasizing that she does not want a similar catastrophe to occur. Frustrated by what she perceives as a lack of seriousness on the part of authorities, she stated, “I don’t think they’re taking it seriously.”

While local news channel, Channel 11, has previously reported on the bridge’s deteriorating condition, the situation escalated during a recent heavy rainfall and hailstorm. According to Kemmler, water poured down from the bridge, saturating the adjacent hillside and causing flooding on Eckert Street below. Observing the damage, Kemmler even demonstrated how the water had chipped away at the stone of the bridge.

Despite temporary measures such as the installation of netting and fencing to catch falling debris and restrict access, Kemmler claimed that the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) had not been present or involved in addressing the issue. Conversely, the city claims that DOMI was on-site the following day, assessing the bridge and determining that it and the street below were safe.

Acknowledging the significance of the problem, the city declared that DOMI is coordinating with a contractor equipped with access equipment to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the drainage system and identify necessary repairs.

Unease lingers among local residents, intensified by the recent installation of new bike lanes and infrastructure, which some perceive as a misallocation of funds. Kemmler stressed that addressing the crumbling bridge should take precedence, particularly given concerns about the potential impact of colder temperatures. During the previous winter season, larger chunks of concrete had fallen from the bridge.

With safety concerns mounting, it is imperative for the city to prioritize the California Avenue Bridge and take prompt action to ensure the well-being of the community.