Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Νεα

Η προσμονή συνεχίζεται: Η αναμονή για τα AirPods Max 2 της Apple

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Apple enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones, known as the AirPods Max 2. However, the recent September showcase failed to unveil this highly anticipated product, leaving fans disappointed.

The original AirPods Max received rave reviews for their exceptional build quality, comfortable design, and impressive audio capabilities. Despite their high price tag, they were regarded as some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones on the market. However, there were certain issues with the first generation, such as the unconventional carry case, the absence of a 3.5mm audio port, and average battery life. Fans hoped that these shortcomings would be addressed in the second iteration.

The delay in the launch of the original AirPods Max heightened anticipation, and fans were hoping for a sequel with improved features and a similar price point. Additionally, given Apple’s recent focus on eco-friendly products, releasing an updated version of the AirPods Max would align with this eco-friendly mindset. Removing the controversial carry case would have been a step in the right direction.

Despite the current market dominance of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, there is still hope that Apple can claim the top spot with the AirPods Max 2. According to reports, an update to the AirPods Max may be coming in 2023, or possibly alongside the potential release of the AirPods Lite in the second half of 2024 or even 2025.

With the absence of the AirPods Max at the September showcase, it seems likely that the Max 2 will be launched in the coming year. However, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for an earlier arrival. Waiting until 2024 or beyond would feel like an eternity for eager Apple enthusiasts.

