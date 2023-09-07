Ζωή στην πόλη

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4 Now Available

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4 Now Available

Summary: The fourth episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series, titled “Impossible Objects,” is now available to play. In this episode, lead character Camina Drummer, voiced by Cara Gee, embarks on a challenging solo mission following the events of the previous episode. Players will face choices that can have catastrophic consequences, although Drummer’s plot-armor ensures she cannot be killed. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, building anticipation for the final episode’s release on September 21. Players who preordered the game will gain early access to the final episode on September 20. Additionally, a DLC episode focusing on Chrisjen Avasarala, voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo, is in development and will provide players with the opportunity to experience an event referenced in the television show but never shown. The DLC episode, titled “Archangel,” is set to release in the fall. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

