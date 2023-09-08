Ζωή στην πόλη

Το επόμενο Splatfest του Splatoon 3: Ποιος θα ήταν ο καλύτερος ηγέτης;

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Nintendo has just announced that the next Splatfest event for Splatoon 3 will take place from September 9th to September 11th, 2023. This time, the Splatfest will focus on the age-old question: Who would make the best leader? The three teams will represent the members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.

To participate in the Splatfest, players need to register their vote in the Splatsville booth and level up their official Splatfest t-shirt. The event will have different start and end times depending on the region. Here are the specifics:

– North America: September 8th, 2023, 5pm PDT – September 10th, 2023, 5pm PDT
– Australia: September 9th, 2023, 10am AEST – September 11th, 2023, 11am AEST
– New Zealand: September 9th, 2023, 12pm NZST – September 11th, 2023, 12pm NZST
– UK: September 9th, 2023, 1am BST – September 11th, 2023, 1am BST
– Europe: September 9th, 2023, 2am CEST – September 11th, 2023, 2am CEST
– Japan: September 9th, 2023, 9am JST – September 11th, 2023, 9am JST

This Splatfest follows the recent ‘priorities-themed’ event that took place a few weeks ago. Team Money emerged as the winner in that competition. For more information on Splatfests, including past winners and themes, check out the full Splatfest guide.

So, which team will you choose in this upcoming Splatfest? Will it be Shiver, Frye, or Big Man? Let us know in the comments!

Πηγές: Nintendo

