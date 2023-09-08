Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Νεα

Οι Deep Silver και Starbreeze Studios κυκλοφόρησαν νέο τρέιλερ και στιγμιότυπα για το PAYDAY 3, Introduce Pearl and Joy

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Οι Deep Silver και Starbreeze Studios κυκλοφόρησαν νέο τρέιλερ και στιγμιότυπα για το PAYDAY 3, Introduce Pearl and Joy

Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios have unveiled a new trailer and screenshots for PAYDAY 3, showcasing two new playable characters, Pearl and Joy. These characters join the original gang of criminals, Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains, bringing the total number of heisters to six at the game’s launch.

Pearl, an expert con artist and infiltrator, is skilled at running scams and navigating high society. She is meticulous in her planning and always prepared for any situation, even resorting to using her own weapons when necessary. Joy, on the other hand, is a genius hacker and security expert who adds a unique combination of strength and subterfuge to the crew. With her disregard for the law and twisted sense of humor, Joy is an unpredictable wildcard during any heist.

In addition to the introduction of these new characters, the developers have also revealed the post-launch content roadmap for PAYDAY 3. The plan includes four downloadable content packs, namely “Syntax Error,” “Boys in Blue,” “The Land of the Free,” and “Fear and Greed,” scheduled for release in the coming months. These packs will introduce new content such as seasonal events, playable characters, enemies, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades, cosmetics, quality-of-life improvements, and new features.

PAYDAY 3 is set to release on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Πηγές:
- Βαθύ ασημί
– Starbreeze Studios

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Νεα

Ο ρόλος του ανθεκτικού εξοπλισμού στη διασφάλιση αξιόπιστης συνδεσιμότητας σε απομακρυσμένες τοποθεσίες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Νεα

Πώς να μεταγράψετε φωνητικά μηνύματα σε κείμενο στο WhatsApp

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Νεα

Γεφύρωση του χάσματος: Πώς τα παγκόσμια κατανεμημένα συστήματα κεραιών μειώνουν τις νεκρές ζώνες σε αστικές περιοχές

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Το Συμβούλιο απορρίπτει την πρόταση για σύσταση Digital Advertising Board

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Μείνετε οργανωμένοι με τον σταθμό φόρτισης 4W 1 σε 30 για πολλές συσκευές

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Φάσματα κατασκοπείας: Μπορεί το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb να εντοπίσει πολιτισμούς που μοιάζουν με τη Γη σε Εξωπλανήτες;

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η RBI προετοιμάζεται για Pilot ψηφιακής ρουπίας στο Call Money Market

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια