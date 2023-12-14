Μελέτη δείχνει ότι η αυξημένη δραστηριότητα των Τ-κυττάρων CD8+ ενισχύει την ανοσία κατά του HIV

New research suggests that a potent HIV vaccine will need to stimulate robust responses from CD8+ T cells in order to provide effective protection against the virus. The study, conducted by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), compared the immune system activity of individuals who had participated in HIV vaccine studies with that of so-called “long-term non-progressors” or “elite controllers” (LTNPs/ECs) who naturally suppress HIV replication in the absence of antiretroviral therapy (ART).

When HIV infects the body, it targets CD4+ T cells, causing damage to the immune system. In most cases, the virus continues to replicate and destroy CD4+ T cells unless controlled by ART. However, LTNPs/ECs have immune systems that promptly recognize CD4+ cells infected with HIV and activate CD8+ T cells to destroy them, leading to suppression of the virus in the bloodstream.

Current HIV vaccine candidates have been designed to stimulate CD8+ T-cell activity, but they have not been successful in preventing HIV acquisition or controlling viral replication in clinical trials. To understand this lack of effectiveness, the NIAID researchers compared samples from previous HIV vaccine recipients with samples from LTNPs/ECs. They discovered that both groups generated a large number of CD8+ T cells that recognized HIV. However, the CD8+ T cells of vaccine recipients failed to deliver the necessary proteins to destroy HIV-infected CD4+ T cells.

Further investigations revealed that the diminished response in vaccine recipients was due to reduced sensitivity of their T-cell receptors to HIV. This reduced sensitivity meant that the vaccine candidates did not sufficiently stimulate the maturation of CD8+ T cells to effectively recognize and destroy HIV-infected CD4+ T cells within the body.

Based on these findings, the researchers suggest that future HIV vaccine candidates may be more successful if they include additional doses or persist in the body for longer periods of time to provide continued stimulation of the immune system. They also propose that assessing CD8+ T-cell function and sensitivity should be a key component of evaluating the potential of an HIV vaccine, rather than solely relying on the number of CD8+ T cells generated.

These findings contribute to ongoing efforts to develop preventive and therapeutic HIV vaccines, as well as HIV immunotherapy approaches. By better understanding the immune response to HIV, researchers hope to design more effective strategies for combatting the virus and protecting individuals from infection.